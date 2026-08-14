Milwaukee man sentenced to 17 years for wrong-way crash that killed unborn child

A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide of an unborn child and OWI following a wrong-way crash in October was sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jorge Alvarez Mathuzima struck a pregnant woman's SUV, causing it to roll over onto its roof and catch fire. She suffered a severe laceration, a fractured rib, a broken nose and a broken hip, among other injuries, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the crash, the woman said she had been driving home from Amazon in Kenosha when she suddenly saw headlights approaching, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say the woman tried to turn before being hit and that the last thing she remembers was being pulled out of her car.

Toxicology testing showed Alvarez Mathuzima's blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.1569, nearly twice the legal limit in Wisconsin, according to the sheriff's office.

Both the woman and Alvarez Mathuzima were taken to area hospitals, where the woman later learned her unborn child had died. One of the deputies was also treated at an area hospital after injuring his hand during the rescue.

Alvarez Mathuzima pleaded guilty to the charges in July. On Friday, he was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by eight years of supervised release.

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