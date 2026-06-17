Milwaukee man in custody after fatal shooting near N. 19th St. and W. Melvina St.

Milwaukee police have taken a 34-year-old man into custody following a fatal shooting that occurred at about 6:17 a.m. Wednesday near N. 19th St. and W. Melvina St.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating what led up to the incident.

Charges are currently being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Watch: Man in custody after fatal Milwaukee shooting:

Man in custody after fatal shooting in Milwaukee

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip