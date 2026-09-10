Milwaukee man charged in alleged sexual assault, armed robbery on MSOE campus

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted a Milwaukee School of Engineering student on campus last month. Investigators say the firearm recovered in the assault is connected to a sexual assault and attempted homicide in Chicago the day prior.

David Kelley is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of armed robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed on Sept. 4.

The alleged assault happened near North Broadway and East Juneau Avenue on Monday, Aug. 31.

Court documents allege that Kelley approached the student on the street, claiming to be a new student in need of directions to the gym on campus, and allegedly showing the student a message on his phone that read, “I’m a new student here. Can you show me where the gym is?”

Prosecutors allege that when the two arrived at the gym, Kelley told the student, “I need ID to get into the gym,” before revealing a black firearm from his fanny pack. The student then allegedly gave Kelley his lanyard, along with his student ID and dorm key, before prosecutors say Kelley sexually assaulted the student.

According to the complaint, Kelley let the student go after a group of students walked outside the building. Prosecutors say the student then ran to MSOE security, who found multiple videos showing Kelley and the student, as well as video of Kelley discarding items in an alley dumpster.

A preliminary examination of the firearm recovered by Milwaukee police linked it to a sexual assault and attempted homicide/shooting in Chicago on Sunday, Aug. 30, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say the victim in that case identified Kelley in a photo array.

Kelley appeared in court for an initial appearance Thursday, court records show.

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