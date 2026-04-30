MILWUAKEE — Ben Braun depends on his pickup truck to keep his business running.

Braun started Braun's All-Year Landscaping LLC almost four years ago. Between his truck, lawnmower and other equipment, he goes through a lot of gas.

Watch: How rising gas prices are impacting businesses and residents across Milwaukee.

Milwaukee gas prices spike, squeezing small business owners and residents

"With my truck that you see out there, it's about $130 just to fill it up. It's a crazy amount," Braun said.

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Gas prices have spiked in recent weeks. Prices in the Milwaukee area are up 53 cents since the week of April 19 and 24 cents since April 28, according to GasBuddy.

"This is the highest I've ever seen it and it's really difficult to try to see like, hey, do we have to stop providing these services or do we have to charge more and possibly lose clients, and that's kinda like that song and dance that you really have to be careful about," Braun explained.

A GasBuddy spokesperson told TMJ4 the issues are wide ranging, including rising fuel prices because of the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and local issues like refinery problems in northwest Indiana.

It's not just business owners feeling the pressure. Everyday residents are also trying to balance the need for gas with the need to save money.

Julianne Dollard, a college student, said the rising costs are hitting her budget hard.

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"It's definitely just getting pricier and I'm on a college budget so that's definitely not fun and then especially living downtown," Dollard noted.

Relief may not come until there is a resolution to the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

"It's a little scary especially when I don't know when the gas prices are going down and the job market is like difficult now too so I am just like hoping they go down soon," Dollard said.

Braun said he has had to change his pricing, but he understands why customers are changing their habits too.

"That is disposable income that they have to use for their car, for their equipment at home, and landscaping services are a luxury service so some people have to make that decision of well can we hire someone or can we do it ourselves," Braun added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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