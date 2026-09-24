Milwaukee Film's Dialogues Documentary Festival kicks off Thursday with 30+ films

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film's 3rd annual Dialogues Documentary Festival is underway today at the Oriental and Downer theaters, featuring more than 30 documentaries spanning a wide range of genres, styles, and subject matter.

Programming Coordinator Abbie Esterline said the festival is designed to go beyond simply screening films.

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Milwaukee Film's Dialogues Documentary Festival kicks off today with 30-plus films

"It is all documentaries from all different genres and types of styles and subject matter, um, and a lot of the films have, uh, like something kind of on the end of them, uh, with them like a talkback, a Q&A, a panel. We try to create opportunity to create a dialogue and that's why it's called the Dialogues Documentary Festival," Esterline said.

Esterline said organizers received hundreds of entries and that narrowing down the selections was no easy task.

The festival runs through Sunday and supports Milwaukee Film, the nonprofit organization that operates the Oriental and Downer theatres.

You can find a full list of films here

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