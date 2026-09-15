Milwaukee family mourns 22-year-old Sonny Bond, shot and killed near 14th and National

MILWAUKEE, WI — A Milwaukee family is mourning the loss of 22-year-old Sonny Bond, who was shot and killed Sunday night near 14th Street and West National Avenue.

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Bond died at the scene.

His aunt, LaShanda Jackson, received the call late that night.

"We got a call that he had been shot and we didn't have any details, so we went over there where they were at, and they still didn't tell us whether he was alive or gone," Jackson said.

Jackson last saw Bond on Friday, for her 50th birthday.

"I said you better bring my present tomorrow, and he said I got you titi, and he left shortly after that, and that was the last time I seen him," Jackson said.

Jackson said she is also no stranger to the pain of gun violence.

"I'm feeling disbelief a little bit, and this is not the first time I also lost my other brother to gun violence. It's a very familiar thing. Lost him in 2005 so it's like when does it end?" Jackson said.

Bond leaves behind two children, a son and a daughter.

"That's a father taken away, a son a brother, a cousin, he had people that loved him, and it's not fair to take his life like that at such a young age," Jackson said.

The family is hoping for justice as Milwaukee police continue searching for a suspect.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip