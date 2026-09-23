Milwaukee drivers could pay more to park under proposed 2027 budget to help fund road repairs

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee drivers could pay more to park under Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s proposed 2027 budget, with some of that additional revenue going toward road repairs.

The proposal includes $19.2 million for high-impact paving and local road reconstruction. The city said it would be the largest combined investment in those programs on record.

Watch Kaylee's report in the video player below:

Milwaukee drivers could pay more to park under proposed 2027 budget

To help fund the work, the city is proposing higher parking meter rates, parking permits, and citations. Downtown parking meters would increase to $3 an hour, up from $2.25 or $2.50 depending on the location.

Parking citations would increase by $10 across the board. Overnight parking permits would also double.

An annual permit would increase from $55 to $110, while a monthly permit would go from $10 to $20. The city said those changes would provide an additional $6 million for high-impact paving.

For Tyler Glor, who regularly parks downtown, parking costs are already something he notices.

“As someone who’s gotten parking tickets once or twice already, pretty expensive,” Glor said. "If it helps them fix roads faster, I get it."

Raaziq Asaleh said finding a parking spot downtown can already be difficult.

“It’s already chaotic. It’s a fight for parking spots as is,” Asaleh said. “I don’t think that’s the right direction.”

Asaleh said he does think the roads need work, but is skeptical about how it would happen.

"It sounds good, it sounds amazing. We just don't want more Oreo crumbs and more projects that we're waiting on to be finished," Asaleh said.

The budget proposal comes as Milwaukee works to close a nearly $100 million gap between the cost of maintaining current services and the city's available revenue.

The proposed budget also calls for spending in areas beyond roads, including public safety, housing, and libraries. It includes funding to begin work on a new Midtown library branch and to continue development of a new municipal services facility.

The budget also includes funding for public safety and continues the city's Raze and Revive program, which targets vacant and blighted properties.

Some residents say road improvements aren't their top priority.

“I don’t think the increase is offensive, but my priority isn’t roads,” Jane said. "What are we doing for unhoused people? For people who need entry-level jobs? I’m concerned about people who don’t have cars — is busing affordable?"

The proposed budget is not final.

Public budget hearings are scheduled for October, and the Common Council is expected to vote on the spending plan in November.

For more information, you can visit the city's website.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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