MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is searching for the occupants of two vehicles that were reportedly shooting at each other on I-94 on Sunday night.

WATCH: MCSO investigates reported shooting involving 2 vehicles on I-94

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigates reported shooting between occupants of 2 vehicles on I-94

The sheriff's office shut down I-94 at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting somewhere between I-94 eastbound at North 25th Street and I-94 eastbound at North 16th Street involving the occupants of two dark-colored vehicles that were firing at each other.

The caller did not have a further description of the vehicles.

According to the sheriff's office, there are no reports of anyone being hit, and the highway has since reopened.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to call the dispatch center at 414-278-4788 or 414-224-TIPS (8477), or use the mobile app P3 TIPS.

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