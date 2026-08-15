Milwaukee County Sheriff conducting death investigation following water rescue at Bay View Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after receiving a report of a body seen in the water near Bay View Park on Saturday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the area at around 9:40 a.m. after a passerby on the Oak Leaf Trail saw a body about 30ft off the shore in the water.

TMJ4

A man was recovered following a water rescue and life-saving measures were taken. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene and park visitors are being asked to respect the boundaries as the investigation continues.

The identity of the man has not been identified yet.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip