Milwaukee County Sheriff conducting death investigation following water rescue at Bay View Park

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after receiving a report of a body seen in the water near Bay View Park on Saturday morning.
First responders were dispatched to the area at around 9:40 a.m. after a passerby on the Oak Leaf Trail saw a body about 30ft off the shore in the water.
A man was recovered following a water rescue and life-saving measures were taken. He was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.
A security perimeter has been set up at the scene and park visitors are being asked to respect the boundaries as the investigation continues.
The identity of the man has not been identified yet.
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