Milwaukee Brewers roll out postseason menu at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — October baseball is back in Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Brewers are giving fans plenty of new food options to go with the postseason excitement.

See the lineup in the video below

Brewers roll out postseason menu at American Family Field

The Brewers have unveiled a lineup of new menu items that will be available throughout the 2026 postseason at American Family Field.

New concession stand offerings

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Brat Rangoons filled with cheddar cheese, bratwurst, beer-braised onions, chives, and sweet horseradish mustard.Monkey Bread, a cinnamon-caramel pull-apart dessert.

Wagyu Pasty stuffed with Wagyu beef, vegetables, and rich brown gravy.

Oktoberfest Pizza Slice topped with bratwurst, sauerkraut, brown mustard, and house-made cream sauce.

For the National League Division Series, fans can also try two limited-time specialty items:



Birria Banh Mi Dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with birria onions, pickled vegetables, jalapeños, cilantro, spicy mayo, and served with birria consommé.

Big Chew Burger, a double-patty burger topped with pot roast, ranch dressing, and pepperoncini.

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Local favorites join the playoff lineup

The 3rd St. Market Hall Annex will feature new items from Milwaukee vendors, including:



A CHX Bacon Ranch Sandwich and Pink Squirrel Shake from Bebe Zito.

Kompali Nachos loaded with chips, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and a choice of protein.

Specialty boba drinks and cake cups from Drop Chocolate MKE.

At The Alley Food Truck Park, fans can dig into:

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The Dino Rib, a smoked beef rib weighing more than 1½ pounds from K&L BBQ.

Birria Nachos from Chucho's Red Tacos.

A Maine-Style Lobster Roll with fries from Hidden Kitchen MKE.

Seafood lovers will also find Lobster Hush Puppies served with remoulade sauce at J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard.

New postseason cocktails

Several new specialty cocktails will be available throughout the ballpark, including:

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Maple Whiskey Sour made with bourbon, fresh lemon juice, maple simple syrup, and Sprite.

Apple Cider Mule featuring vodka, apple cider, lime juice, and ginger beer.

Both drinks will be available at multiple locations throughout American Family Field during the postseason.

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