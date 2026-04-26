Metro Market Mequon cake decorator wins 'The Great Cake Challenge' competition

GREENFIELD — A cake decorator at Metro Market Mequon is the winner of the grocery chain's Great Cake Challenge held at Metro Market Greenfield on Saturday.
According to a press release from Metro Market, Elena, an employee at the store's Mequon location, won the competition, meaning her cakes will donated to Children's Wisconsin.
Each participant had to decorate four items, including a one-quarter sheet cake, eight-inch double layer round cake and two Pick ‘n Save/Metro Market signature “Bella”-style cupcakes during the allotted time, the release noted.
The competitors were judged by four celebrity judges:
- LeRoy Butler, a former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame safety and Metro Market brand ambassador.
- Kimberly Adams, a cake artist at Signature Sweets and a Food Network and Netflix champion
- Colton Grebe of Grebe's Bakery.
- Nazaria Hooks, a Children's Miracle Network Local Champion
As part of the event, Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save presented a $3,000 grant to the Children’s Wisconsin Nourishing Partners Program.
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