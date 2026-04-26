Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Metro Market Mequon cake decorator wins 'The Great Cake Challenge' competition

The winning cakes will be donated to Children's Wisconsin competition, according to a Metro Market press release
Participants in The Great Cakes Challenge gather for a group photo Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Metro Market Greenfield.
Metro Market
Participants in The Great Cakes Challenge gather for a group photo Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Metro Market Greenfield.
Participants in The Great Cakes Challenge gather for a group photo Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Metro Market Greenfield.
Elena of Metro Market Mequon poses next to her winning cake decorations in The Great Cake Challenge at Metro Market Greenfield on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Participants in The Great Cakes Challenge gather for a group photo Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Metro Market Greenfield.
A cake decorator puts the finishing touches on their cake during The Great Cake Challenge at Metro Market Greenfield on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
A cake decorator puts the finishing touches on their cake during The Great Cake Challenge at Metro Market Greenfield on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Celebrity judge Leroy Butler talks to celebrity judge Colton Grebe during The Great Cake Challenge on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Metro Market Greenfield.
Posted

GREENFIELD — A cake decorator at Metro Market Mequon is the winner of the grocery chain's Great Cake Challenge held at Metro Market Greenfield on Saturday.

According to a press release from Metro Market, Elena, an employee at the store's Mequon location, won the competition, meaning her cakes will donated to Children's Wisconsin.

Elena of Metro Market Mequon poses next to her winning cake decorations in The Great Cake Challenge at Metro Market Greenfield on Saturday, April 25, 2026.
Elena of Metro Market Mequon poses next to her winning cake decorations in The Great Cake Challenge at Metro Market Greenfield on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

Each participant had to decorate four items, including a one-quarter sheet cake, eight-inch double layer round cake and two Pick ‘n Save/Metro Market signature “Bella”-style cupcakes during the allotted time, the release noted.

The competitors were judged by four celebrity judges:

  • LeRoy Butler, a former Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame safety and Metro Market brand ambassador.
  • Kimberly Adams, a cake artist at Signature Sweets and a Food Network and Netflix champion
  • Colton Grebe of Grebe's Bakery.
  • Nazaria Hooks, a Children's Miracle Network Local Champion
Celebrity judge Leroy Butler talks to celebrity judge Colton Grebe during The Great Cake Challenge on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Metro Market Greenfield.
Celebrity judge Leroy Butler talks to celebrity judge Colton Grebe during The Great Cake Challenge on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Metro Market Greenfield.

As part of the event, Metro Market and Pick ‘n Save presented a $3,000 grant to the Children’s Wisconsin Nourishing Partners Program.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez