Mayfair security officer accidentally hits 'several' other officers with pepper spray trying to break up fight

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Police Department says a Mayfair Mall security officer accidentally pepper sprayed several other mall security officers while trying to break up a fight at the mall Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from Wauwatosa PD, officers responded to Mayfair Mall around 2:14 p.m. on May 9 for a report of two people who were fighting with Mayfair Mall security trying to separate them.

During the fight, Mayfair Security tried to use pepper spray on the two people that were fighting, but a security officer accidentally sprayed several other security officers with the pepper spray rather than those who were fighting, according to the release.

Wauwatosa PD adds that the security officers hit by pepper spray were treated by the Wauwatosa Fire Department and one was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Once police arrived on scene, the two who were fighting left the mall and were in the parking lot, the release says.

Eventually, officers took both adults involved in the fight into custody and issued them disorderly conduct citations.

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