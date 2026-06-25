The NCAA is implementing a five-in-five, age-based, rule that will cap the amount of time a player can participate in college athletics, with the change going into effect in the fall of 2027.

On Tuesday, the governing body of college athletics passed the rule, giving students up to five years of eligibility. That clock starts no later than the academic year after a student's 19th birthday.

The decision comes after years of confusion caused by waiver applications, lawsuits, and extra eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of which led to some athletes remaining in school for over half a decade and well into their mid-20s.

Marquette head basketball coach Shaka Smart said he saw the change coming, and he sees both pros and cons in the new rule.

"If they can win court cases against people that are trying to get 6,7, or 8 years then I think it's all in all it's a win because at least we don't have 26-year-olds playing college basketball, at least you're not dealing with strange waivers making up reasons why they didn't play," Smart said.

Watch: Marquette reacts to NCAA's new rule capping college athletic eligibility

Marquette reacts to NCAA's new rule capping college athletic eligibility

With every athlete now receiving five years of eligibility, there are technically no more redshirt years. Sophomore guard Adrien Stevens thinks that can be a benefit to younger players.

"I think it's a really good opportunity for guys to take advantage of the opportunity that they've been given and being able to get on the court earlier than they thought," Stevens said.

Stevens also weighed in on the broader impact of the rule change.

"Five in Five I think it's a good regulator for the NCAA and what's been going on recently," Stevens said.

Smart noted that redshirt years sometimes served an important purpose.

"One of the unintended consequences that I like redshirt opportunities because it takes the pressure off of someone that's maybe not ready to play and so that's kind of out the window," Smart said.

Smart said what's important is that players earn their degree, though how that will look for athletes who stay five years is something they will have to figure out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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