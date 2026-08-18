Man dies at Milwaukee County Jail hours after West Allis arrest

A 45-year-old man died Tuesday morning shortly after being transported by the West Allis Police Department to the Milwaukee County Jail.

The man was medically cleared during the booking process pending a secondary medical screening, which authorities said was "normal operations."

The man was arrested in West Allis around 4:25 a.m. on multiple warrants. Around 8:30 a.m., he alerted jail staff that he had vomited and wasn't feeling well.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, while an ambulance crew and deputy escorts prepared to take him to the hospital, he experienced a medical emergency. He was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.

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