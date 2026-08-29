Man dies after sustaining gunshot wound at Cudahy gun range, police investigating

CUDAHY, Wis. — An investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound at a gun range in Cudahy on Friday.

The incident happened at Eagle Sports Range on Friday, Aug. 28. According to a release from the range, the man was taken to a hospital but did not survive his injuries.

The release did not indicate how the shooting happened. The Cudahy Police Department is investigating the shooting.

The identity of the man has not been released.

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