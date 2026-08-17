Man charged in triple homicide makes first court appearance; woman charged with harboring him

Thomas Zollicoffer, 36, made his first court appearance after being charged in a triple homicide. A woman who allegedly harbored him after he confessed to the killings also faces charges.

Police say Zollicoffer shot and killed Vanessa DeHerrera and Scott Buchholz at a home on Pierce Street on August 8. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses told police DeHerrera was his ex, and they were fighting before shots were fired.

Later that same night, court documents say Zollicoffer went to another home on 39th Street and shot the mother of his children, Shamarla Hair.

Video of Zollicoffer's arrest last Tuesday shows police responding to a home on 84th Street, where he was holed up for over an hour before exiting and being taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, that home belonged to Elena Cole, 38. Cole told police that Zollicoffer admitted to killing people. She is also accused of leaving her 3 young children with him while she went out drinking.

Cole is now facing child neglect charges.

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