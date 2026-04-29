Man arrested for allegedly hitting person with vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly purposely hitting another person with a vehicle around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 5200 block of N. 35th Street.

According to Milwaukee police, the suspect and victim were in the middle of a dispute when the suspect struck the victim and fled the scene. The victim, a 39-year-old, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect later was arrested, and the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for criminal charges.

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