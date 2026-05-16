A low river level along parts of the Milwaukee River created some uncertainty ahead of this year’s Mel’s Charities River Run, but organizers and participants say the community event pushed forward thanks to flexibility, preparation and local support.

Earlier this week, TMJ4 reported on how a dam malfunction contributed to an unusually low water level in parts of the river. Even with those concerns, paddlers still showed up Saturday morning for the annual fundraiser benefiting Mel’s Charities.

Watch: Despite a low water level in parts of the Milwaukee River, people still came together to paddle and support a good cause Saturday at the Mel's Charities River Run.

Low river level doesn't stop the high spirit at Mel’s Charities River Run

“We’re always watching the forecast and also paddled the river again on Wednesday to make sure it was safe for everyone,” Kurt Baehmann, owner of Forward Outdoor, said.

TMJ4 KURT BAEHMANN/ OWNER OF FORWARD OUTDOOR



Baehmann and his wife own the Milwaukee-based kayaking outfitter, which helped coordinate paddlers during the event. He said organizers also prepared alternate plans in case water conditions worsened in parts of Mequon and Thiensville.

“Luckily we got a little bit of rain last night which was great at the last minute and rose the river a little bit,” Baehmann said.

Baehmann said the Milwaukee River is naturally on the shallower side, meaning outdoor groups often have to stay flexible depending on weather and water conditions.

Participants said the mission behind Mel’s Charities mattered more than any concerns over a low water level.

“We knew that the water was going to be running a bit lower but anytime you have the good people from Mel’s doing good stuff, you’re going to have a good time,” participant Alex Roth said.

TMJ4 ALEX ROTH/ PARTICIPANT



Roth said she attends the River Run nearly every year and brought even more people with her this time around because of the organization’s impact in the community.

“The folks from the outdoor group that helped put this together assured us that we would be just fine and we totally were,” Roth added.

Mel’s Charities programs operations coordinator Elizabeth Suran said the River Run is one of the organization’s signature events each year, featuring both short and long paddle routes ending at Grafton Veterans Park.

TMJ4 ELIZABETH SURAN/ PROGRAMS OPERATIONS COORDINATOR AND ROSS RINTELMAN/ AMBASSADOR AND BOARD MEMBER

“Throughout the year last year we donated $526,000 back to the community,” Suran said.

According to Suran, that funding supports people living with special needs, scholarships, memorials and other community initiatives throughout Ozaukee County.

“All the money raised, 100%, goes back into Ozaukee County,” Suran explained.

Participants were also met with nearly perfect weather conditions Saturday.

“It was lovely, it was perfect this year. There were no bugs, the wind was light and it was just a perfect paddling day,” Roth said.

“It’s just a great way to spend the day on a Saturday, soaking up the sunshine, having a little bit of leisure and getting out on the river,” Suran said.

If you are interested in learning more about the non-profit, you can visit Mel's Charities.

You can find more information about kayaking trips and events through Forward Outdoor at Forward Outdoor or on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

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