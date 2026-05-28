MILWAUKEE — The 47th annual Locust Street Festival is Sunday, featuring local vendors, food and live music.

WATCH: Locust Street Festival returns for 47th year with music, food and beer run

Locust Street Festival returns for 47th year with music, food and beer run

A beer run kicks everything off at 11:30 a.m. A $30 registration fee includes a T-shirt and four free beers along the race route.

I asked Tim Eichinger, one of the organizers, what he would tell someone who has never experienced the festival.

“Oh, you got to come down and you got to be here for the run. The run is really, really cool. It’s just going to be a lot of fun, all kinds of different music, different food, different experiences,” Eichinger said.

Eichinger also spoke to what sets the festival apart.

“It used to be the largest free music festival in the United States, but I think what makes it really unique is there are businesses that are here that are on Locust Street. There are people who are from the Riverwest area. There are people who have, you know, graduated and gone down to Bay View, but they want to come back because we’re the coolest community in Milwaukee,” Eichinger said.

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