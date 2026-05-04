Law enforcement chase ends with arrest in Milwaukee County

A driver fled from police at a high rate of speed, crashed into another vehicle, and fled on foot before he was arrested Sunday evening in Milwaukee County, according to the sheriff's office.

Around 6:47 p.m., a Milwaukee County deputy says he attempted to stop a Mercedes driver for speeding on E. Capitol Drive near N. 7th Street. The deputy says he terminated the pursuit after the driver started going even faster, and started checking for crashes eastbound on Capitol Drive.

Officials with the sheriff's office say the deputy eventually came across the Mercedes, which had crashed into another car. They say the Mercedes driver ran away, and his passengers stayed on the scene and were detained. No one was injured in the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Mercedes was later arrested by a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police officer near N. Maryland Ave. and E. Hartford Ave., as he was about to enter another vehicle.

The 24-year-old is facing charges including fleeing/eluding, reckless endangering safety, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Shorewood police are investigating the crash.

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