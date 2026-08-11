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Large police presence on Milwaukee's northwest side near 84th and Friebrantz

Large police presence reported on Milwaukee's northwest side near 84th and Friebrantz
TMJ4
Large police presence reported on Milwaukee's northwest side near 84th and Friebrantz
Posted

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large police presence on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Several officers were still on scene near North 84th Street and West Fairmount Avenue around 2 p.m.

It's unclear what the presence is related to. We've reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but have not immediately heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin