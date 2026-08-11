Large police presence on Milwaukee's northwest side near 84th and Friebrantz

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large police presence on Milwaukee's northwest side.
Several officers were still on scene near North 84th Street and West Fairmount Avenue around 2 p.m.
It's unclear what the presence is related to. We've reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but have not immediately heard back.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
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