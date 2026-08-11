Large police presence on Milwaukee's northwest side near 84th and Friebrantz

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large police presence on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Several officers were still on scene near North 84th Street and West Fairmount Avenue around 2 p.m.

It's unclear what the presence is related to. We've reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but have not immediately heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip