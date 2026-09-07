Labor Day travel costs hit Milwaukee drivers at the pump

MILWAUKEE — For some Milwaukee drivers, Labor Day weekend is one last chance for a summer getaway. For others, higher gas prices are keeping those plans closer to home.

Meauto Perryman knows that firsthand. She’s from Mississippi — and would rather be spending the holiday with family there.

“I would’ve loved to have been with my real family, but I can’t go because gas is too high,” Perryman explained.

Instead, she’s making the most of the holiday here in Milwaukee.

“Barbecuing and having a couple of friends come over,” Perryman said.

GasBuddy data from Aug. 31 shows Milwaukee-area gas prices averaging about $3.72 per gallon, down 5.7 cents from a week earlier.

Last Labor Day, the average price in Wisconsin was $2.99 per gallon.

Nationally, GasBuddy projects the average price of regular gasoline will reach $4.03 per gallon over Labor Day weekend — 87 cents higher than last year and the highest Labor Day price on record.

And it’s not just gas.

AAA said travelers face higher fuel, airfare, and hotel costs this year, something Maria Ruvalcaba said she noticed during a trip to Utah earlier this year.

“The price of tickets went up so high when the price of gas was so high. I think everyone’s feeling it right now,” Ruvalcaba said.

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This weekend, she said she plans to work and spend time at home.

“Just enjoy the last weekend of summer. I’m sad summer’s ending,” Ruvalcaba said.

Sol Miller is also keeping his holiday plans simple, spending time with family.

“Go to my parents and barbecue and relax,” he said.

GasBuddy said prices remain volatile because of disruptions in global oil and refined-product markets.

The company expects some seasonal relief in the weeks ahead as gasoline demand declines and cheaper winter-blend fuel returns to much of the country after mid-September.

For those still hitting the road Monday, INRIX expects the busiest travel period to be between 2 and 5 p.m. AAA recommends leaving early and allowing extra travel time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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