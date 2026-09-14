MILWAUKEE — Keep Music Alive, a nonprofit dedicated to getting more people involved in music and music education, brought its musical instrument petting zoo to the Milwaukee area this weekend, giving kids a chance to get their hands on dozens of different instruments.

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Keep Music Alive brings musical instrument petting zoo to Milwaukee area this weekend

The event was held Saturday at the Waukesha County Historical Society & Museum and yesterday at Discovery World.

Kidd O'Shea

Co-founder Vincent James said hands-on experiences are central to the organization's mission.

"We feel it's really important for kids to have the opportunity to put their hands on things, in particular for us musical instruments, you know, it's when they actually get to pick up the instrument and try it out and make the sound is when they start to really get transfixed and excited about wanting to try something, and the idea is for them to be inspired to start their own music making journey once they leave us."

Keep Music Alive- Vincent James

The organization's work extends beyond local events. James said a partnership with the Les Paul Foundation has been essential to expanding Keep Music Alive's reach nationwide.

Keep Music Alive- Vincent James

"It's really critically important for us and a number of other music education organizations that Les Paul Foundation supports. For us, it's helped us with Teach Music Week and Kids Music Day, two of our other programs, and our musical instrument petting zoo that we brought here to the Milwaukee area this past weekend."

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