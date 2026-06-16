MILWAUKEE — New surveillance video, body camera footage and witness testimony marked the second day of trial for Amandria Brunner, who is charged in the deaths of two Marquette University lacrosse players.

Prosecutors say Brunner, 42, was behind the wheel of a Ford Ranger when she turned into the path of a Jeep carrying six Marquette lacrosse players.

She now faces six felony homicide counts connected to the September 2025 crash that killed 19-year-old Scott Michaud and 20-year-old Noah Snyder.

Watch: Jury sees new video in trial over crash that killed 2 Marquette lacrosse players

Jurors see body cam footage in Brunner trial

"Before it happened, I saw it happening. I wish I had magical powers to stop it," Linus Oruh, a witness testified, saying it looked like both vehicles were trying to make it through a yellow light.

On Tuesday, jurors were shown new enhanced surveillance video from a nearby gas station that captured the moments leading up to the crash.

Body camera footage from responding officers also showed Brunner crying at the scene and telling officers she was turning left on a yellow light when the crash occurred.

Later, when questioned by an officer investigating whether she was impaired, Brunner acknowledged she had been drinking.

"I had alcohol in the car, and I did have two drinks,” Brunner responded.

“When was the last time you had a drink?” the officer asked.

Brunner responded,” Less than an hour ago.”

That same officer testified that Brunner showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests and was arrested.

"They were flying through that yellow, flying. I should've stopped. Now they're dead. The babies are dead,” Brunner said in body camera video of her getting blood drawn at the hospital.

Jurors heard testimony that investigators found an open can of Miller High Life in Brunner's truck and that her blood alcohol concentration measured 0.133.

Also on Tuesday, Milwaukee police crash reconstruction investigator William Hanney testified that data recovered from both vehicles showed they accelerated in the seconds before the collision.

According to Hanney, Brunner's Ford Ranger reached about 11.8 mph before impact, while the Jeep reached 53 mph.

Last month, prosecutors charged the driver of the Jeep, Marquette student Peter McColgan, alleging he was speeding before the crash in an attempt to "beat the yellow light."

Jurors in Brunner's trial are not expected to hear those allegations.

Instead, the focus of this case is whether prosecutors can prove Brunner's actions were a substantial factor in the deaths of Michaud and Snyder.

The trial resumes on Wednesday, where McColgan is expected to take the stand.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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