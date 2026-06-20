Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMilwaukee County

Actions

Jessie Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells, Milwaukee justice advocate, dies at 107

Mrs. Jessie Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells dies at 107
Mrs. Jessie Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells dies at 107
Jessie Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Jessie Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells, a Milwaukee justice advocate, has died at the age of 107, according to her family.

McNeely-Wells was known for her work with the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope, the League of Progressive Seniors, 100 Women on the Move, and Souls to the Polls.

TMJ4 News connected with McNeely-Wells multiple times over the years, including at one of our Let's Talk listening sessions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin