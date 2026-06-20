Jessie Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells, Milwaukee justice advocate, dies at 107

MILWAUKEE — Jessie Ruth Bradley McNeely-Wells, a Milwaukee justice advocate, has died at the age of 107, according to her family.

McNeely-Wells was known for her work with the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope, the League of Progressive Seniors, 100 Women on the Move, and Souls to the Polls.

TMJ4 News connected with McNeely-Wells multiple times over the years, including at one of our Let's Talk listening sessions.

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