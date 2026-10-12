"It's magic"; Brewers fans celebrate NLCS opener win over Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — Brewers fans are celebrating after Milwaukee opened the National League Championship Series(NLCS) with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Magic. We’re here. This is what we’re here for. For the excitement, just to get after it,” one fan said after the game.

That excitement started early on Sunday.

At Boone and Crockett in Milwaukee, Freddie Blacks joined fellow fans to watch the Brewers take Game 1 at a watch party.

“Everybody feels a stronger connection, so we’re at a spot where we feel like we can actually go all the way this year,” Blacks said.

The Brewers lost to the Dodgers in last year’s postseason, but Blacks believes Milwaukee can turn the tables this time.

“They swept us last year. We’re returning the favor this year,” he said.

Fans also gathered at Steny’s ahead of the game to shuttle to American Family Field.

“The majority is the same players, and they’ve already been here before. We can do it,” fan Matt Davis said.

After Milwaukee’s Game 1 win, the excitement continued into the American Family Field parking lot as fans celebrated the team’s performance and chemistry.

“This team gels. We have teammates that love each other,” the fan said. “They’re going to do it this year.”

With the series underway, Brewers fans are hoping the team can carry its momentum into the next game and move one step closer to a World Series appearance.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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