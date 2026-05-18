‘It could’ve ended very badly’: Fans criticize communication after Landmark Live concert cut short

MILWAUKEE — Concertgoers at Landmark Credit Union Live say fire alarms abruptly stopped a Dethklok and Amon Amarth show Saturday night, leaving many unsure whether they needed to evacuate.

Neil Tidquist, who attended the concert, said the music suddenly stopped several songs into the performance, and emergency lights and fire alarms then took over the venue.

Matt Mommaerts (WORT-FM Mosh Pit)

“Everyone’s standing there, no one knows what’s going on, and this goes on for 20 to 30 minutes,” Tidquist recalled.

Fans told TMJ4 they believed heavy smoke and special effects triggered the alarms.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they responded to the venue shortly after 10 p.m. but found no cause for alarm.

Tidquist said his biggest concern was not the alarm itself, but the confusion afterward.

“My concern is you have all these people standing around, there’s fire alarms going off, and zero communication from staff,” Tidquist said.

“If this had been an actual emergency, with that lack of communication, it could’ve ended very badly, I think.”

TMJ4 News Neil Tidquist

Another concertgoer, James Tucker, who said he is a first responder, echoed those concerns.

“I noticed early on, when I looked at the crowd, you couldn’t even see the mezzanine because it was so smoky,” Tucker said.

“The event staff did the best they could with the number of employees they had,” Tucker said. “After the second alarm, they said the fire department wanted everyone out and that they needed to start evacuating.”

Still, Tucker said the venue needs to reevaluate its emergency response procedures.

“The venue and management need to take a look at their emergency response, even for false alarm fires,” he said.

TMJ4 News James Tucker

Both Tidquist and Tucker told TMJ4 they would not return to the venue at this time unless changes were made to emergency procedures and communication.

TMJ4 reached out to Landmark Live and Live Nation, the company which operates events at the venue, but had not received a response as of Sunday evening.

Several fans shared an email they received from Live Nation Sunday apologizing for the early end to the concert and saying ticketholders would receive a 50% refund on the face value of their tickets through Ticketmaster within 14 business days.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip