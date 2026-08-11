Inside one of the busiest bakeries around: How the Wisconsin State Fair makes its famous cream puffs each year

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Inside the dairy building at the Wisconsin State Fair, one of the busiest bakeries around is hard at work producing the fair's most famous treat.

Kidd O'Shea

The process begins with mixing and pouring before rows of ovens crank out the iconic shells. But the finishing touches happen in a separate room, where every single cream puff is filled and topped with powdered sugar — including a dedicated machine just for that final dusting.

Kidd O'Shea

"It takes a team. We are team cream puff. It is not one person that's in charge. Like it really is a team effort," Susannah Lago, social media coordinator, said.

WATCH: How the Wisconsin State Fair makes its famous cream puffs each year

How the Wisconsin State Fair makes its famous cream puffs each year

The smell of fresh cream puffs near the ovens is part of the experience, and the powdered sugar room is no less impressive.

"We are getting the perfect amount of powdered sugar down on every single cream puff and if it needs a little extra, we can actually add a little extra by hand," Lago said.

Kidd O'Shea

From the ovens to the filling room and finally into packaging, every cream puff passes through the hands of what the team calls "Team Cream Puff."

"So whenever you're buying a cream puff from state fair, you are supporting the Wisconsin Bakers Association, and that's a pretty cool thing," Lago said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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