Illinois man faces criminal charges connected to Glendale 'street takeover'

GLENDALE, Wis. — A 20-year-old man from Illinois is now facing charges after he allegedly crossed state lines to watch a 'street takeover' in Glendale last weekend.

Allen Mendoza was charged Thursday with fleeing/eluding an officer, as well as second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint, Mendoza drove from Illinois with his brother to watch the street takeover, which took place just after midnight the morning of Sunday, April 26.

When police responded to the takeover at N. Port Washington Rd. and W. Silver Spring Dr., they observed many vehicles driving recklessly, and saw fresh tire marks consistent with drifting.

Previous coverage: Street takeovers disturb Glendale and Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood:

'Street takeovers' disturb Glendale and Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood early Sunday morning

Officers saw a bronze Acura make a U-turn on N. Port Washington Rd. rather than stopping for a red light, and the driver had to brake to avoid hitting a responding officer's squad car.

A pursuit followed. The complaint says the chase lasted just under three miles and reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. It finally ended on a median as police executed a PIT maneuver.

The Illinois license plate on the Acura Mendoza was driving showed a 1999 expiration date, according to the complaint. Mendoza told officials the plates on the Acura were fraudulent and were used to avoid paying tolls. He also told police his driver's license was suspended because he had too many tickets.

If convicted of both charges, Mendoza could face up to 16 years in prison.

Alex Payne, who recently moved back to the Glendale area, hoped it would be a safe and quiet place to bring his family.

“We figured it would be a safe place to raise our son,” Payne said.

But the takeover interrupted that quiet.

"We heard people yelling and cars screeching, and our baby started crying,” he said.

Payne said the activity lasted about 30 minutes, starting around 11:45 p.m. After noticing someone near his fence, he called police.

Within minutes, he said officers arrived—and the scene quickly changed.

“I went outside to take a look and saw someone on the other side of my fence. There were people running out of here and up and down our driveway. It was irritating,” Payne explained.

Payne said people began fleeing the area, some even running through his yard.

While no one was hurt near his home, Payne said the situation could have easily escalated.

“It just takes one person to mess up, and it can get really bad really quickly,” Payne said.

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