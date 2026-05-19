Fatal motorcycle crash closes I-794 eastbound at Van Buren

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist died Monday evening after crashing into a wall on I-794 and falling into a parking lot below, prompting authorities to close the eastbound lanes at Van Buren Street for several hours.

Sources told TMJ4 News that Milwaukee County's 911 Dispatch Center started receiving calls around 7:44 p.m., reporting that a motorcycle had crashed into the wall on I-794 in the West to South Lake Interchange.

Based on witness reports, the motorcycle came to rest in the roadway; however, the driver went over the wall. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

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