‘Huge loss’: Packers fans react after Josh Jacobs placed on commissioner exempt list

MILWAUKEE — Josh Jacobs’ absence is already changing the conversation around the Packers — and even fantasy football drafts.

Jacobs, Green Bay’s running back, was placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list Sunday after being charged with two misdemeanors: battery and criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from a May 23 incident at Jacobs’ home. Prosecutors allege Jacobs and a woman got into an argument that turned physical. Jacobs turned himself in May 26 after initially being arrested on five charges.

While on the exempt list, Jacobs cannot practice or play. He will continue to be paid and remain under contract with the Packers, but does not count toward the team’s 53-man roster.

We spoke with Packers fans Sunday at Steny’s in Milwaukee as fantasy football drafts were underway.

Wayne Neumann and his friends were trying to make sure Jacobs didn’t end up on their teams.

"We have a text chain going on for people drafting that aren’t here, and they’re all saying don’t draft Jacobs,” Neumann said.

For Packers fans, the reaction to Jacobs’ absence was mixed.

"We want this season to be stronger and better than last season, so to hear something like that is a huge blow to the organization and to us as fans," fan Berto Gallegos said.

TMJ4 News

But others are already looking toward the next man up.

“I want talented players to play, but so many people want this opportunity,” Jessie Neumann said. “Next man up for Packers, Marshawn Lloyd ... his time is now.”

Many fans also told TMJ4 they believe the NFL is doing the right thing by keeping Jacobs off the field while it reviews the situation.

“Happy the NFL is stepping in,” Jessie Neumann said. “That they’re not going to let him play."

For Packers fans, the question now is who steps up in Jacobs’ absence.

There is no set timeline for how long he will remain on the list, and the NFL commissioner has authority over his status.

Jacobs is due in court Nov. 17.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip