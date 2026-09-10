Hoan Bridge lights gold Thursday night for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

MILWAUKEE — The Hoan Bridge will be lit gold tonight as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, shining a light on the MACC Fund's mission to support pediatric cancer research.

Melissa Marney of the MACC Fund spoke about what the display means for families across the community.

"The Hone Bridge lit up in gold is going to be a wonderful symbol of September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and hopefully shine a light on the awareness of this critical illness and the importance of the research that we're funding," Marney said.

See more in the video below

Hoan Bridge lights gold tonight for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

In its 50 years, the MACC Fund has given $93 million to research. Those funds stay in Wisconsin, making Wisconsin kids the first to benefit from advances in research.

Tonight's lighting of the bridge coincides with the organization's "A Night of Hope" river cruise aboard the Edelweiss, which will pass under the bridge.

You can support the MACC Fund's mission by clicking here.

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