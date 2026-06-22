Historic Third Ward Association teams up with local coffee roaster for 50th Anniversary

MILWAUKEE — The Historic Third Ward Association is partnering with Colectivo Coffee Roasters to introduce Third Ward Blend, a limited-edition medium-roast coffee celebrating the organization's 50th anniversary.

The special-edition bags feature an exclusive design inspired by Milwaukee's historic arts and commerce district. Third Ward Blend is available now through Labor Day weekend at two Colectivo Coffee locations — the Third Ward café at 223 E. St. Paul Ave. and the Foundry café at 170 S. 1st St.

Historic Third Ward Association

The blend combines coffees from Brazil, Sumatra, Costa Rica, and Guatemala, with notes of chocolate and orange peel. It can be served on its own or as espresso.

Jim Plaisted, Executive Director of the Historic Third Ward Association, said the partnership reflects the neighborhood's deep ties to local business.

"Colectivo has been a cornerstone of Milwaukee's coffee culture for more than 30 years, and their cafés have become gathering places throughout the city — including right here in the Third Ward," Plaisted said. "This collaboration is a wonderful way to celebrate our 50th anniversary while highlighting the local businesses and partnerships that continue to make the neighborhood unique."

The limited-edition packaging showcases the Historic Third Ward, a neighborhood known for its historic architecture, creative energy, independent businesses, restaurants, galleries, and community events.

Marissa Worzella, Director of Marketing at Colectivo Coffee Roasters, said the blend honors the character of the neighborhood.

Historic Third Ward Association

"We're excited to celebrate the Historic Third Ward's milestone anniversary with a special package design and blend that honors the character and history of this iconic Milwaukee neighborhood," Worzella said. "The Third Ward has always been a place where people come together, and we're proud to be part of that story."

The Third Ward Blend launch is part of the Historic Third Ward Association's year-long 50th anniversary celebration, recognizing five decades of preserving, promoting, and enhancing Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward through events, advocacy, marketing, and community partnerships.

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