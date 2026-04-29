Historic Milwaukee hosts 44th annual Spaces and Traces tour featuring East Side homes and buildings

MILWAUKEE — Historic Milwaukee is hosting its 44th annual Spaces and Traces event this weekend, offering the public a chance to tour historic homes on the city's East Side.

The tour features nine houses stretching from the North Point Water Tower to Kenwood Ave, showcasing the breadth and depth of architecture in the area. The event highlights different neighborhoods each year and was last held on the East Side in 2003.

Kidd O'Shea

"This is the 44th annual Spaces and Traces, which is designed to help open historic homes to our current audience and show the juxtaposition between modern life and historic architecture and kind of harmonies and triumphs, if you will," Julia Griffith with Historic Milwaukee said.

Historic Milwaukee

The event headquarters is located at Plymouth UCC Church, which features Tiffany windows. At 2:00 PM, a local historian will present a lecture on the development of the Prospect Hill neighborhood.

Historic Milwaukee

One of the featured stops is the Bannen house. Built in 1916 by architect Herman Buemming, the home highlights a German sphere of influence and has been restored and updated by its current owners.

Kidd O'Shea

Kidd O'Shea

Historic Milwaukee was founded in 1974 to provide public education about history, architecture, and the built environment.

Historic Milwaukee

"Our largest event, Doors Open Milwaukee every September is free. So events like this, which have a ticket price, help to support our mission and keep that event, and others like it free to attend," Julia said.

Watch: Touring historic homes in Milwaukee:

Touring historic homes in Milwaukee with Kidd O'Shea

You can purchase tickets for the event Saturday, by clicking here.

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