Hill Valley Dairy is Milwaukee's only urban cheese factory, pairing artisan cheese with craft cocktails

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood is home to the city's only urban cheese factory. Hill Valley Dairy, created by Ron and Josie, includes a cheese factory, a cheese shop and a cheese bar.

Hill Valley Dairy is Milwaukee's only urban cheese factory, pairing fresh curds with craft cocktails

"We are an urban cheese factory, and we also happen to be the only cheese factory in Milwaukee," Ron said.

The cheese bar offers a full-service experience with a focus on local artisan-made cheeses.

"So if you want, cheese flights, cheese boards, cheese and wine, or we have craft cocktails that are designed and paired up with, that's what we do," Ron said.

Right next to the cheese bar is the factory, where the team produces cheese by the block as well as fresh cheese curds.

"We produce them right here in the city, and when they're done, we have fresh cheese curds for Milwaukee," Ron said.

The key to those curds is fresh, high-quality milk, sourced from a farm in East Troy operated by Ron's brother.

"For our cheese curds, a key thing for us is just fresh, high quality milk, we actually have a dairy farm in the family. My brother is a dairy farmer and we source our milk from our farm, which is just out of town in East Troy," Ron said.

The entire process of making cheese curds takes between 6 and 7 hours. For Ron, the work is worth it.

"It's always fun to be doing a job that makes other people happy, and seeing cheese curds, fresh cheese curds make people happy is, is a great day all the time," Ron said.

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