Here’s what to expect on the roads, in the air and at the pump this holiday week

MILWAUKEE — More than 1.6 million Wisconsinites are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Independence Day holiday travel period, which runs from Saturday, June 27 through Sunday, July 5, according to AAA.

WATCH: What to expect on the roads, in the air, and at the pump this holiday week

More than 1.6 million Wisconsinites expected to travel for Fourth of July week

The projection of 1.64 million Wisconsin travelers marks a 0.7% increase over last year and sets a new record for Fourth of July travel in the state, even as growth slows amid rising costs.

More than 1.4 million of those travelers are expected to drive to their destinations. Air travel softened slightly, while cruises and other modes of transportation are seeing the strongest growth.

Best and worst times to drive

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says the second weekend of the holiday period will be the busiest on the roads, starting Thursday, July 2. Drivers looking to avoid the heaviest traffic should leave early in the day or consider traveling on Monday or Tuesday.

Busiest travel times and best time to leave are listed below:



Wednesday, July 1 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Thursday, July 2 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Friday, July 3 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Before 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. After 3 p.m. Sunday, July 5 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Before 11 a.m.

Source: INRIX

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