He was our everything’: Milwaukee family remembers father killed in Friday shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee family members are remembering Marris Virgil, the 37-year-old man who was shot and killed Friday evening near 12th and W. Keefe Ave.

Virgil was killed around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of W. Keefe Ave., according to the Milwaukee Police Department. He suffered fatal gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

His family remembers him as a loving, family-oriented man and devoted father of three.

"He was my everything. He was our everything, and for him to be taken away from us the way he was?,” his sister, Shilonda Leavy, said. “That was nothing but the devil."

Family members said Virgil loved spending time with his children, nieces, and nephews.

"He has the boys going to basketball camp, took the girls all the time — ice cream, park dates — being the uncle they always wanted," his niece, Jameke Hayes, said through tears.

Hayes said Virgil had recently started a new job and had worked to change his life.

"After so many years, he came home and changed his life. He changed so much, and it hurts," Hayes said.

"He loved his family to death," said Takasha Robinson, a cousin. "He wanted to be the best father he could be."

Family of Marris Virgil.

Now, family members said they are facing the difficult task of explaining Virgil's death to his young children.

"How do we even have that conversation with little babies?" Robinson said.

Family members said they want the person responsible to be held accountable.

"I just want you to pay for it. He didn't deserve it. He didn't deserve it," Robinson said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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