MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee is getting ready for another season of family-friendly Halloween fun beginning Oct. 1, the free outdoor attraction will transform the Baird Community Commons.

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Halloween Village Returns to Downtown Milwaukee with new Pumpkin Hut

New this year is a 12-foot walk-through ghost arch and a Pumpkin Hut that will showcase jack-o'-lanterns carved by community members during the final Milwaukee Night Market on Oct. 7. Visitors will also find a 14-foot spider, a walk-through pumpkin, ghost displays, witches, Frankenstein, a scarecrow, and other seasonal decorations including hay bales, corn stalks, pumpkins, autumn florals, and lighted trees.

Community members can also become part of the display. Milwaukee Downtown is inviting people of all ages to carve pumpkins during Milwaukee Night Market on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. Pumpkins and carving tools will be provided at no cost, and each finished jack-o'-lantern will be displayed in the Pumpkin Hut through Nov. 1. Registration is available through Milwaukee Downtown's website, with a limited number of pumpkins available for walk-up participants.

The seasonal festivities continue later in the month with the 5th Annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee presented by Baird. The free event will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baird Community Commons.

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