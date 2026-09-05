Hales Corners police issue Green Alert for missing 49-year-old veteran

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — The Hales Corners Police Department has issued a Green Alert for a missing 49-year-old veteran who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Joseph Balgord was last seen by a friend who lives with him, leaving the residence in his red 2025 Grand Cherokee with military license plates G0RMY around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2. Police said Balgord told his friend he would be staying at a hotel temporarily.

According to police, Balgord sent a message Friday, Sept. 4, that raised concern for his safety, and he has not spoken to anyone since.

Police describe Balgord as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 225 pounds. He is also described as bald with blue eyes and tattoos on both arms. Police said the tattoo on his right arm says, “Heart Breaker Life Taker,” and the tattoo on his left arm is of a skull and reads, “US Infantry '95-'96.”

He also has a dragon tattoo near his left shoulder and chest area.

Anyone with information on Balgord’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hales Corners police at 414-423-2121.

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