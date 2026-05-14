Greater Milwaukee Urban League partners with Brendan Johnson to inspire kids through STEAM careers event

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League is bringing students face-to-face with working professionals at Discovery World for its STEAM n2 Careers event, giving kids hands-on experiences with science, technology, engineering, arts, and math fields.

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is partnering with the organization for the event, which includes an opportunity for students to meet and interact with a meteorologist.

"Every time you do this at the STEAM summit where the kids get a chance to come out, learn what you do, they are so excited," Greater Milwaukee Urban League President and CEO Dr. Eve Hall said. "A lot of times kids don't think about weather and what all of that means."

Watch: Learning about the STEAM n2 Careers Youth Summit at Discovery World:

Learning about the STEAM n2 Careers Youth Summit at Discovery World

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League has operated for more than 100 years. Hall said the organization works with schools across the area to provide mentoring, career and trades expos, visits to post-secondary institutions, driver's permit programs, and laptop awards for youth and adults.

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Hall said the organization is also preparing to launch its first AI summer boot camp.

"We're about to launch our first AI summer boot camp for the summer, so we're excited about that," Hall said. "Just doing great things around empowering and encouraging our young people."

The STEAM n2 Careers summit has been held since 2020. Hall said the hands-on format is central to its impact.

"When they have a chance to interact with individuals like yourself, it makes such a difference in what they think about in terms of their future and what they can do," Hall said.

The event will be held at Discovery World in Milwaukee. Get more information here.

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