Garth Brooks fans travel from across the country to see him perform in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Garth Brooks is performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee — and fans are traveling from across the country to see him.

The shows are the only ones Brooks has scheduled in North America right now, drawing concertgoers from Florida, Michigan, Arizona, and as far away as Southern California.

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Steve and Nicole made the trip from Chicago.

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"We're so excited to see him and be here tonight," Steve said.

For Todd and Patty, who traveled from Panama City, Florida, the concert was a long time coming.

"It was her bucket list that I heard about my Christmas present," Todd said.

The couple also took time to explore the city.

"We started out with the zoo. We went to the safe house, and we're having a great time," Todd said.

Jim Gray traveled from Ishpeming, Michigan, and said he believes Milwaukee was a natural choice for Brooks.

"I think it's Summerfest. It's a big deal," Gray said.

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Jeff and his daughter Lexi made the longest trek — driving from Southern California. It was their first time in Milwaukee.

"We drove all the way from California just to see Garth," Jeff said.

Lexi said she was impressed by the city.

"I love it. Nice little quaint town," Lexi said.

Bob, who came from Scottsdale, Arizona, said the city itself was part of the appeal.

"How could you not see Garth at the Summerfest grounds here in Milwaukee, Wisconsin?" Bob said. "How could you not love Lake Michigan, the food, the beer? It's all good."

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