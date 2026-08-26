SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Tribal Yoga School and Buena Tierra Run Club, a non-profit, are hosting a Full Moon Beach Yoga and 5K at Atwater Beach this Thursday evening.

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Full moon beach yoga and 5K at Atwater Beach this Thursday evening

The run or walk gets underway at 5:30 p.m., followed by a beach yoga session at 6:30 p.m.

The event is a chance to get moving, enjoy the lakefront, and take in the full moon with friends and fellow fitness enthusiasts.

Tribal Yoga default

The suggested donation is $15 for the yoga session and $5 for the run or walk.

Register for yoga by clicking here.

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