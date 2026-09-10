From dyslexia to the big leagues: Jacob Misiorowski inspires Milwaukee students at fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — Sharp Literacy, a Milwaukee nonprofit focused on helping students build reading and learning skills through hands-on educational programs, is hosting its 25th annual "A Novel Event" tonight at American Family Field, featuring Brewers star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

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Sharp Literacy's 25th annual "A Novel Event" features Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski at American Family Field

Limited tickets are still available for the event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Money raised will benefit students in Milwaukee.

Sharp Literacy President and CEO Lynda Welsh said Misiorowski's personal story makes him a meaningful guest for the event.

"He's got a great story and so motivating, you know, he grew up dyslexic and he wants to talk about it. He wants to make sure that the students are there, the kids are there, and even our attendees that, you know, you can overcome learning challenges," Welsh said.

Misiorowski will speak to media before the event. Watch for reports from Rod Burks on TMJ4.

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