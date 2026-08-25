Froedtert Good Hope Health Center offering free sports physicals for students ahead of sports season

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Good Hope Health Center will offer free physicals for student-athletes this Wednesday to help prepare them meet participation requirements ahead of the sport season.
The event is being hosted by Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin and is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the health center, located at 7208 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee.
Organizers said the physicals will be provided at no cost to families.
This event is geared toward middle and high school students. A parent or guardian is needed to attend.
Appointments are required. Registration is available online. Click here to register.
For questions and more information, contact 414-396-1416.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.