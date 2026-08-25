Froedtert Good Hope Health Center offering free sports physicals for students ahead of sports season

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Good Hope Health Center will offer free physicals for student-athletes this Wednesday to help prepare them meet participation requirements ahead of the sport season.

The event is being hosted by Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin and is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the health center, located at 7208 N. 76th St. in Milwaukee.

Organizers said the physicals will be provided at no cost to families.

Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Free Sports Physicals

This event is geared toward middle and high school students. A parent or guardian is needed to attend.

Appointments are required. Registration is available online. Click here to register.

For questions and more information, contact 414-396-1416.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip