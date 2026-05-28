MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market is bringing back the Riverwalk Commons Concert Series this summer, offering free outdoor performances every other Tuesday evening from June through September.

WATCH: Free live music returns to Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward this summer

Free live music returns to Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward this summer

Local bands will take the stage alongside food trucks and drinks at the Historic Third Ward venue.

Riverwalk Commons Concert Series Photo credit Gabriel Alonzo

The first concert kicks off June 2.

You can see a full list of performers by clicking here.

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