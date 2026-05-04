Franklin police make arrest connected to 'Paranoia' game incidents

Franklin police say one person has been arrested in connection with one of several incidents that they believe were part of the "Paranoia" game, which they say is played by many Franklin High School students.

This morning, Franklin Police Department dispatchers received a report of a naked man with a gun in the middle of the street. Officers were sent to investigate.

Officers say that after a high-risk traffic stop, which disrupted traffic, they determined the driver and his passenger were involved in the "Paranoia" game.

Later, Franklin police say officers responded to a report of several shirtless individuals threatening to kill each other outside of a home.

They say this was also related to the "Paranoia" game.

According to Franklin police, one of the incidents resulted in an arrest for disorderly conduct.

Officials with the Franklin Police Department are asking members of the community to educate young people about the seriousness of these incidents and the potential consequences.

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