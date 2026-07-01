Fourth of July weekend gets an early start in West Allis with outdoor movie, kids' activities on Becher Street

WEST ALLIS — West Allis is getting a head start on Fourth of July celebrations with a street festival on Becher Street

on Wednesday night.

Station 6, a cocktail beer garden bar on Becher Street, is partnering with the city recreation department to host Feature on Becher. The event closes the street to traffic and includes children's activities, concessions, water stations, misting stations, and an outdoor screening of "The Goonies."

WATCH: West Allis starts Fourth of July weekend early with movie, kids activities

Fourth of July weekend gets an early start in West Allis with outdoor movie, kids' activities

Miles Patzer, a representative from Station 6, said.

"We're really excited to be partnering with the rec department and the city for the kickoff of the festivities for the holiday weekend with Feature on Becher. We closed the street down. We've got activities for the kids. We're showing The Goonies on the big screen, so it's going to be a great day."

With warm temperatures expected, organizers are encouraging attendees to stay cool.

"It's going to be a hot one, but that's all right. We're going to just hang out, chill out, get a drink at the bar, get some food. Concessions going, water stations, I think some misting stations from the rec department. It's just a nice day to kind of relax into the holiday weekend," Patzer said.

The city's recreation department is also contributing to the evening. Amanda Schwichtenberg, program manager for West Allis-West Milwaukee Rec, said the department will run Operation Recreation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Becher Street ahead of the movie. Schwichtenberg said she has been involved with the department since middle school.

"We create obstacle courses, jump ropes, you know, a bubble machine, just trying to keep the kids entertained and keep them active before the movie starts and then just relax that way," Schwichtenberg said.

Schwichtenberg said the rec department is also helping organize the city's parade, which starts July 2.

"We partner with the city to help organize the city's parade that starts on July 2nd, super excited for tomorrow too. It's going to be another nice warm one. So just make sure you stay refreshed, bring waters, cooling towels, things like that to kind of keep you cool while you wait for the parade to start," Schwichtenberg said.

Submitted

Fireworks in West Allis are scheduled for July 4. Station 6 will also have a television inside for World Cup viewing during the event.

Local businesses along Becher Street are also expected to be highlighted throughout the holiday weekend, including options for shopping local and picking up food for Fourth of July cookouts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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