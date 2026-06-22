MILWAUKEE, WI — Four children were injured early Monday morning in a fiery crash near 11th and Atkinson in Milwaukee after police say a speeding driver swerved into oncoming traffic.

Milwaukee Police Department says the driver of a white car was speeding when she drove into oncoming traffic, causing the crash and a subsequent fire.

A bystander, Louis Deamon, heard the collision and went to investigate.

"And then I heard boom, and I knew it was a crash, and I was like, let me just go be nosy," Deamon said.

When he arrived, he saw a girl on the ground and immediately acted.

"I pick her up, she's got her hands up, she can't move, she's like 'help me help me,' she's yelling, so I pick her up, try to get her away from the car cause it's on fire," Deamon said.

Watch: Four children hurt in fiery Milwaukee crash; bystander pulls kids from burning car

Man helps kids after fiery crash

Deamon said he then spotted a boy hanging out of the back window as the fire grew. He said he pulled the boy out, and neighbors helped two other children escape as well.

When asked what motivated him to act, Deamon pointed to the children.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"Cause, it was on fire, and it was kids, all the yelling. You know I'm somebody's uncle, a lot of nieces and adopted nephews. I love kids," Deamon said.

Milwaukee Fire Department crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

MPD says the driver, a 26-year-old woman, fled the scene on foot with the children after the crash but was later arrested. Charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. As of Monday afternoon, the DA's office had not yet received those charges.

Two 8-year-olds, a 6-year-old, and a 5-year-old were all transported to the hospital.

Deamon said the crash was a reminder for all drivers.

"You really got to be safe, you just gotta follow the laws. It's set up for a reason, you gotta go 30 mph for a reason, especially when you got kids," Deamon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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