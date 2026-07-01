Former Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan's lawyers seek time served; prosecutors push for prison

Lawyers for former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan and federal prosecutors have filed competing sentencing recommendations ahead of her sentencing next Wednesday.

Dugan's legal team is asking the court for time served. Prosecutors are calling for prison time, outlining a window of 15 to 21 months as appropriate, though they did not ask for a specific sentence.

A federal jury found Dugan guilty of a felony for obstructing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrest at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

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