Foreigner to headline Summerfest 2027 at Milwaukee's BMO Pavilion, part of their 50th anniversary

MILWAUKEE — Foreigner will headline the BMO Pavilion at Summerfest 2027 on Friday, July 2, as part of the band's 50th anniversary tour.

The classic rock group has been named the first headliner for the BMO Pavilion in 2027, according to a press release. The announcement comes alongside a new multi-year sponsorship extension between Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and BMO, reinforcing a partnership of more than two decades.

Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," "Dirty White Boy," "Long, Long Way From Home," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Foreigner still rocks the charts 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard album chart success.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office. All reserved seat tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance.

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